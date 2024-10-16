Dutton Says Proposal to Build Nuclear Power Plant Next to Albo’s New Joint in Copacabana ‘Total Coincidence’ — The Shovel

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton says his proposal to build a 200-metre-high nuclear power facility in the NSW Central Coast town of Copacabana, a day after the Prime Minister bought a house there, is nothing more than an unlikely coincidence.

“We thoroughly analysed all 7.5 million square kilometres of the Australian mainland and it turns out that the best place to put a nuclear reactor is 15 metres from the Prime Minister’s new home. What are the chances?” Dutton told a press conference today, adding that, for efficiency reasons, the waste will be buried on-site.

“The good news is these things really do just blend into the landscape, so he and Jodie won’t even notice that it’s there. “And having a nuclear power plant next door means Albo’s pristine ocean view need not be spoilt by aesthetically abhorrent offshore wind turbines”.

Asked whether his team had considered placing any facilities in his hometown of Brisbane, Dutton said that was a ridiculous question. “No, obviously it’s too hot in Brisbane. Totally inappropriate for nuclear,” he said.

____

Headline by Anthony Bell