Kid Leaves Tooth, Payment Terminal Under Pillow for Tooth Fairy — The Shovel

October 8, 2024

Kid Leaves Tooth, Payment Terminal Under Pillow for Tooth Fairy

Saying he wanted to provide a seamless payment experience for the Tooth Fairy, six-year-old Noah Sheridan left a wireless payment terminal on his pillow last night, along with his fallen-out tooth.

“In an increasingly cash-free economy, it’s important to make sure that all options are available to the Fairy,” Sheridan explained. “She can just tap and go, and then funds will be credited automatically into my account.

“I’ve left my BSB and account number there too, as well as BPay details, if that’s more convenient”.

He said he had also set up the option for a tip. “It’s totally optional, but if the Fairy is happy with the tooth I have provided, she is more than welcome to add a 10%, 15% or 20% tip, or add her own amount”.

The Brisbane primary school student said he was looking into setting up an Afterpay By-Now-Pay-Later option for future tooth losses. “The cost of living crisis is hitting everyone, so I understand that it may be easier for the Tooth Fairy to spread the cost across four easy payments,” he said.

