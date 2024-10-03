Second Overhyped, Sydney-Based Team Performs Dismally in Melbourne This Week — The Shovel

All Sydney-based teams have been advised to avoid Melbourne for the foreseeable future or risk having their arses handed to them.

Just days after the Sydney Swans were thumped by the Brisbane Lions at the MCG, radio data showed that Kyle and Jacki O’s show shed 71,000 listeners in Melbourne and slumped to one of the lowest rating-shows, just months after launching in the Victorian capital.

“As a lot of Sydney teams are finding, as soon as you head to Melbourne everything seems to fall apart. It’s dangerous over there, which is why I’m asking all Sydneysiders to avoid Melbourne for now,’’ NSW Premier Chris Minns said.

Kyle and Jackie have been the top performing show in Sydney for a decade, and the Swans were the best performing AFL team all year. “It’s humiliating to have such high expectations and then lose so badly in front of a broadcast audience of 4 million plus people, or in the case of Kyle & Jackie, a few hundred people,” one analyst said.

If things get worse for the radio duo in Melbourne, their show risks being scrapped, which could lead to Melbourne regaining its title as the world’s most liveable city.

________

Headline by Anthony Bell