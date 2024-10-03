 ABC Defends Findings of Racism, Saying It’s Important That ABC Reflects Nation Back to Itself — The Shovel
October 3, 2024

ABC Defends Findings of Racism, Saying It’s Important That ABC Reflects Nation Back to Itself

Adam Calaitzis / Shutterstock.com

The ABC has responded to a review which identified widespread racism at the organisation, saying it is the job of the national broadcaster to reflect the views of the nation it serves.

The review found that culturally diverse staff at the ABC had been subjected to racial slurs, offensive comments, and pay discrepancies.

But the ABC said while that was regrettable, it was in line with its Charter. “Some people in the past have accused us of being out-of-touch with mainstream Australian values. But I think what this shows is that we are very much attuned to the character of the nation,” a spokesperson said. “How can we claim to represent Australians if we don’t casually discriminate against minorities?”

But critics say the fact that the ABC has admitted it has a racism problem is un-Australian. “To me this just proves that the ABC doesn’t understand ordinary Australians,” commentator Ian Childs said. “If the report had identified systematic racism, but then denied that racism existed and told everyone to lighten the fuck up, then I’d be more convinced that they are reflecting the true essence of this country. But owning up to it is very out of step with what this nation stands for”.

Like this? Support The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook TwitterInstagram

Recent News

ABC Defends Findings of Racism, Saying It’s Important That ABC Reflects Nation Back to Itself

Second Overhyped, Sydney-Based Team Performs Dismally in Melbourne This Week

REPORT: Hands Placed Under Old-School Hand Dryer in 2019 Almost Dry

Dutton Demands Parliament Be Recalled After Kebab Shop Worker Fails to Condemn Hezbollah

Please, Sponsor a Disadvantaged Millionaire Today