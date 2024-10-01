Dutton Demands Parliament Be Recalled After Kebab Shop Worker Fails to Condemn Hezbollah — The Shovel

The Opposition Leader says Parliament should be urgently recalled after a staff member at Happy Kebabs in Brisbane said, “Would you like garlic sauce with that?” rather than “Hamas and Hezbollah are terrorist organisations that need to be stopped at all costs”.

Dutton said it was too risky to wait until Parliament’s next scheduled sitting to pass new anti-terrorism laws. “We’ve had a situation where a Muslim man thinks it’s ok to talk about sauces on a kebab rather than making it clear that destroying Hamas is his top priority. We can’t sit back and watch while people in our community so brazenly support terrorism,” he said.

Speaking in Brisbane, Dutton said the Government wasn’t doing enough. “I’m calling on the Government to immediately pass new laws that obligate all members of that community to use the phrase ‘I disavow Hezbollah, Hamas and recognise them as terrorist organisations’ with every kebab or HSP purchase”.

He has asked for the visa of the man, who was born in Chermside, to be cancelled. “I don’t care if he doesn’t have a visa. If the Government has any mettle at all, they will issue him with one so that it can be performatively cancelled,” he said.