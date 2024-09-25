Labor Shows Commitment to Environment by Issuing New Coal Mining Approvals on Recycled Paper — The Shovel

Saying it showed how serious the Government is about action on climate change, Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek has confirmed that yesterday’s approvals for three new coal mines that will emit 1.3bn tonnes of greenhouse gas, were issued on 100% recycled paper.

“We owe it to our younger generations to make sure that, when we’re rubber stamping the extension of coal mines for the next 30-40 years, that we do it on paper made from recycled kraft pulp,” Plibersek said.

“I don’t want to live in a future where our economy is reliant on fossil fuel mining that’s been approved on virgin paper. I’m for a future where we’re reliant on fossil fuel mining that’s been green-lit using uncoated, 100% recycled stock.

“Sure, that may mean we have to put up with a slight brown, graininess on the approval documentation. But that’s a small price to pay for knowing we’ve done everything we can to protect our environment,” she said.