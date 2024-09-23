Tupperware Files for Bankruptcy After Lids Go Missing From Entire Inventory — The Shovel

Storage company Tupperware filed for bankruptcy this week, after they couldn’t find a single fucking lid for any of the 10 million plastic containers in their warehouse.

“We checked the warehouse, the other warehouse, all the drawers and cupboards, behind the drawers and cupboards, in the dishwasher, at the bottom of everyone’s bags. They’re gone, just gone. How the fuck do you lose 10 million lids?” a spokesperson for the company said.

The company said it will be selling its remaining stock with a loose piece of cling wrap sadly draped over the top in a futile attempt to seal in the freshness. “We’ll also be selling some stock pre-stained in a murky yellow colour, from a curry that’s impossible to clean. Saves you having to do it yourself,” the spokesperson said.

Think pieces on why Millennials and Gen-Z are responsible for the downfall of a company that has used the same Multi Level Marketing sales strategy since the 1950’s are expected to hit news outlets shortly.

______

By Chris Auld