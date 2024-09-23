 Coles/Woolworths Fine for Misleading Consumers Reduced From $10 Million to Just $15 Million — The Shovel
September 23, 2024

Coles/Woolworths Fine for Misleading Consumers Reduced From $10 Million to Just $15 Million

Shutterstock/Daria Nipot/Jennywonderland

The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) has announced that the penalty for misleading consumers is ‘Down Down’ from $10 million to just $15 million. It justified labelling the fine a ‘reduction’, saying it increased the $10 million fine amount to $16 million last week, before ‘dropping’ it to $15 million five minutes later.

In a statement this morning, read out in an excruciatingly upbeat voice, the consumer watchdog said this offer was not to be missed.

“Prices Dropped! For a limited time, save 33% on your fine for unashamedly ripping off the Australian public!

“Misleading consumers by briefly increasing prices, then reducing them in order to promote them as a saving? Was $15 million, now just $10 million!! That’s value, the Australian way!”

The ACCC put the $15 million fine into perspective, saying it would be almost enough to buy a trolly full of groceries.

Like this? Support The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook TwitterInstagram

Recent News

Coles/Woolworths Fine for Misleading Consumers Reduced From $10 Million to Just $15 Million

Tupperware Files for Bankruptcy After Lids Go Missing From Entire Inventory

Cats the Musical Finally Ends After Immigrants Eat Entire Cast, Trump Claims

Shorten Not Renewed for Next Season of NDIS

RBA Reassures Australians They’ll Lower Interest Rates as Soon as Economy Collapses