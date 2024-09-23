Coles/Woolworths Fine for Misleading Consumers Reduced From $10 Million to Just $15 Million — The Shovel

The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) has announced that the penalty for misleading consumers is ‘Down Down’ from $10 million to just $15 million. It justified labelling the fine a ‘reduction’, saying it increased the $10 million fine amount to $16 million last week, before ‘dropping’ it to $15 million five minutes later.

In a statement this morning, read out in an excruciatingly upbeat voice, the consumer watchdog said this offer was not to be missed.

“Prices Dropped! For a limited time, save 33% on your fine for unashamedly ripping off the Australian public!

“Misleading consumers by briefly increasing prices, then reducing them in order to promote them as a saving? Was $15 million, now just $10 million!! That’s value, the Australian way!”

The ACCC put the $15 million fine into perspective, saying it would be almost enough to buy a trolly full of groceries.