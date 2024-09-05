Shorten Not Renewed for Next Season of NDIS — The Shovel

Bill Shorten will not be returning for an extra season of NDIS, after the current season received mixed reviews and was plagued by budget cuts.

Critics say NDIS is not as popular as it used to be, with the addition of divisive new character ‘Pauline Hanson’ to the cast this season a turn-off for many people. “I can’t watch anything she’s in, sorry,” was typical of viewer responses.

Others say the series has simply jumped the shark. “It started to get pretty fucking weird this year,” one regular viewer said. “In one episode Shorten referred to ‘sex toys, crystal therapy, cuddle therapy and taxidermy’. Although to be fair, that was referring to the Parliament House prayer room, not the disability scheme”.

A spokesperson said they were disappointed Shorten was leaving the show. “NDIS’s budget cuts were something we knew might not resonate with our audiences and sometimes that’s a risk you have to take when you’re putting something new out there. We weren’t expecting this many people to feel so passionately about the lives and wellbeing of disabled Australians”.

_____

Headline by Shane Murphy