Government Announces Plebiscite to Determine Whether to Put Sexuality/Gender Questions in Census or Not — The Shovel

After a week of indecision about whether to include a question on sexuality and gender in the Census, the PM confirmed today the Government will run a $120 million postal plebiscite to see what Australians think on the issue.

“Before we send out a form to every Australian to fill out, we will send out another form to every Australian to fill out. The first form will determine what should be in the second form. We don’t want to take any chances here,” Albanese said.

“We really want to treat everyone like human beings, but we don’t want to create a division between us and the people who don’t think some people are human beings, because then they won’t vote for us.

“Luckily we have a precedent for when we want to do the right thing but can’t because of politics, which is to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on a non-binding postal vote which gives bigoted conservatives the chance to actively campaign against the lives of our citizens. It’s what any responsible government would do”.

The move has received mixed reactions, with Opposition Leader Peter Dutton immediately demanding more information while simultaneously denouncing it as part of the ‘woke agenda’. Equality Australia has responded simply with ‘Are you fucking serious?’

__________

By Shane Murphy