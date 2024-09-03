Albanese ‘Pretty Sure’ Opposition Not Controlling Agenda, but Will Check With Peter Dutton Before Confirming — The Shovel

The Prime Minister says his would be very surprised if the Coalition was setting the tone in Australian politics, but will run the question past the Opposition Leader before providing a more conclusive answer tomorrow.

Responding to claims that he seemed to be anticipating Peter Dutton’s response to an issue rather than setting the agenda himself, Albanese was equivocal. “Look I don’t think that’s true, but let’s not rush to judgement here. Let’s wait and see what the Prime Minister has to say on the issue before we jump to conclusions”.

When it was put to him that he was the Prime Minister, Albanese said he would take that question on notice.

He disagreed that his Government was too cautious and preferred to sit on the fence on important issues. “That could be true. But it’s also possible that it’s not true. Or it could be a mixture of both,” he said.

“I think we would be well advised to take the time to consider all options, all eventualities, and all possible headlines from News Limited newspapers before we start throwing around phrases like ‘overly cautious’”.