New Census Question to Ask Whether You Are Indecisive or Not — The Shovel

Anthony Albanese has confirmed that a new question will be added to the Census asking Australians whether they are decisive, indecisive, or need to check with Peter Dutton first.

The PM announced the new question this morning, before later saying that the question would not, in fact, be added. In a press conference this afternoon he is expected to reverse that decision.

“In consultation with the ABS we have decided that this is an important question to add to the Census. Actually no it isn’t,” Albanese said.

“The simple fact is, determining the indecisiveness of Australians is simply not a priority at the moment given cost of living pressures, which is why we are adding the question back into the Census. Like I said it’s too complex to include, so we’ve dropped it,” he explained.

Albanese said he could not rule in or out the possibility that other questions might potentially be added to or removed from the Census. “That’s a question for the Opposition Leader”.