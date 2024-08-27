Channel 7’s Internal Report Into Sexual Harassment to Be Presented by Strippers — The Shovel

Channel 7 management have confirmed that their internal report into allegations of sexual harassment and bullying will be presented by a team of women stripped down to their underwear while dancing in a cage.

Confirming the format today, a spokesperson said the network wanted to show how seriously they were taking the allegations. “We could have just quietly released the findings of our report. But we wanted to ensure that as many staff members as possible were encouraged to come along and hear the findings. And the best way to do that is at an all-staff event with strippers”.

The spokesperson said it was a chance for everyone to come together after a trying period for the company. “It’s a bit of fun – a chance to blow off a bit of steam after a tough month and learn about how we can improve our sexist culture from some very sexy women”.

He said the report had eight key recommendations on improving culture. “For each recommendation the strippers will take off a piece of clothing, which is a great way to keep everyone focused on this important task”.

He denied claims the event could make female staff members feel uncomfortable. “It’s nothing more than a bit of entertainment. My advice to those women would be to keep those feelings to themselves if they want to have a future at this organisation”.