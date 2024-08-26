 "This Is Your 18th and Final Warning!" US Tells Israel — The Shovel
August 26, 2024

“This Is Your 18th and Final Warning!” US Tells Israel

Joe Biden says he is running out of patience with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and will cut all military funding to the Middle Eastern Nation if it bombs civilians another eight times, or maybe nine more times if they make them small ones.

“I have given him an ultimatum. Eleven more accidental bombings of civilian areas and then that’s it, the funding is cut!” Biden said.

As well as killing thousands of civilians and bombing schools, Israel has also hindered aid workers from delivering supplies, earning the ire of the US President. “That’s the third last time you do that I swear to God!” Biden said.

With Netanyahu seemingly refusing to listen to Biden, the President said he would count to five before cutting off funding. “One. Two. Two and a half. Two and three quarters. Two and five eights. Don’t test me!”

