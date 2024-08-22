Court Asks Linda Reynolds’ Lawyers to Save Everyone’s Time by Providing List of People They Won’t Be Subpoenaing — The Shovel

Saying it was by the far the quicker option, court officials in Linda Reynold’s defamation case against Brittany Higgins have asked that Reynold’s legal team provide the complete list of Australians who they will not be subpoenaing as part of their case.

As Reynold’s lawyer asked to subpoena Higgins’s doctor, following similar requests to subpoena journalist Nina Funnell and sexual assault survivor advocate Saxon Mullins, a court registrar said he had a better idea.

“Look, maybe there’s a way we can fast-track this a little. Why don’t you write down on this Post It Note all of the people who you will not be trying to summon and we can get on with the trial”.

The two Australians on the list (Linda Reynolds and her lawyer) have been notified. Everyone else will be notified about appearing at the court case in Perth later this year.