Government Promises to Offset Huge NT Solar Farm With More Fossil Fuel Projects — The Shovel

The Federal Government will allow the $30 billion SunCable solar farm in the Northern Territory to proceed, but has reassured voters that 100% of the project will be offset by new gas and coal mine approvals.

The project – backed by tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes – will provide enough renewable energy to power three million homes. But Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said Australians had no need to worry.

“If you are concerned that we are pivoting to a clean energy future, then let me reassure you that we are still very much committed to propping up the fossil fuel industry,” Plibersek said.

“For every project like this, there are a dozen new gas fields and coalmines in the pipeline that we will waive through, to ensure that our fossil fuel emissions do not fall too quickly”.