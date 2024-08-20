 Peter Dutton Promises to Build Great Big, Beautiful Wall Around Australia and Make Hamas Pay for It — The Shovel
August 20, 2024

Peter Dutton Promises to Build Great Big, Beautiful Wall Around Australia and Make Hamas Pay for It

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton says Australia needs to do everything it can to keep out Palestinians fleeing war-torn Gaza, unveiling a plan for a 18,000 km, $550 billion wall that will be paid for by Hamas.

Announcing the project today, Dutton said that Australia had to be more alert than ever to outside threats, particularly the threat of unexpected humanity. “If we are not diligent we are in real danger of inadvertently allowing compassion to creep into our country without us noticing. That could have disastrous consequences for Australia, and certainly for my personal mental health”.

Dutton said work on the project would start after the next election and be complete at an unspecified time in the future after everyone has forgotten about it. “We expect the wall to be complete around the same time that the nuclear reactors are. I haven’t spoken to Hamas yet, but when we send them the bill, they will have no choice but to pay it”.

He said the wall would include special skin-colour-recognition software to ensure that some asylum seekers could still get in.

Like this? Support The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook TwitterInstagram

Recent News

Government Promises to Offset Huge NT Solar Farm With More Fossil Fuel Projects

Peter Dutton Promises to Build Great Big, Beautiful Wall Around Australia and Make Hamas Pay for It

Government Says Gambling Reforms Are Part of Cost-of-Living Relief for Struggling Media Conglomerates

New Hotline to Help Television Networks Addicted to Gambling Revenue

Channel 7 Says It Doesn’t Have a Fucking Bullying Problem You Stupid Dickhead