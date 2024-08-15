 Government Says Gambling Reforms Are Part of Cost-of-Living Relief for Struggling Media Conglomerates — The Shovel
August 15, 2024

Government Says Gambling Reforms Are Part of Cost-of-Living Relief for Struggling Media Conglomerates

Anthony Albanese says his decision to allow gambling companies to continue advertising on television will provide important relief for media organisations on the poverty line.

“When I go out on the streets, one of the things people tell me most often is how tough Aussie media corporations are doing it right now,” Albanese said at a media conference today.

“Just the other day I was talking to a voter in Western Sydney and she said, ‘I can’t afford to do the weekly shop anymore. Is there a way we can make it easier for television networks to make a profit?’

“Another man – a father of four – came up to me and said the number one thing he and his family discuss around the dinner table is the profitability of Channel Nine and Seven West Media in the 2024/5 fiscal year. People just want to see some relief for these companies”.

 

