“I Told You the Stock Market Would Fall,” Says 'Expert' Who Also Told You Stock Market Would Rise — The Shovel

August 13, 2024

“I Told You the Stock Market Would Fall,” Says ‘Expert’ Who Also Told You Stock Market Would Rise

A finance expert who predicted the October 2008 global financial crises (and the October 2008 global financial boom) says he has been warning of another major correction and a sustained upturn for months.

The writer of the recent articles “Why the stock market is headed for a fall” and “Settle in for a year of more market growth,” said it was only a matter of time before things went north or south or stayed the same.

“What we saw today is a step-by-step playing out of one of the fourteen different scenarios I said would definitely happen in February,” he said.

Asked if he felt there would be further losses or a share market rally, he said, “Yes”.

(First published in 2018)

