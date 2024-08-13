Channel 7 Says It Doesn’t Have a Fucking Bullying Problem You Stupid Dickhead — The Shovel

Channel 7 has denied whistleblower claims that the network has a toxic culture, saying you can shove your stupid allegations down your fucking throat.

“Listen here you little shits” a leaked company-wide email read. “We’ve had a management discussion and we agree there’s no culture problem here. If you don’t like the way we do things you can take your little whistleblower protections and put them somewhere else!

“From here on out we will be monitoring all communications in and out of the building and if we think you’re unhappy for any reason we’ll give you something to cry about”.

A spokesperson for Seven said these sorts of emails are nothing more than humorous jokes and pointed out the use of the 😝 emoji and “(JKS)” at the end of each paragraph.

“We regularly circulate funny emails like this to ensure morale “Remains at the all-time high it always is. Don’t forget to catch Border Security which is now mandatory viewing for all staff so they can see what happens if they try and leave Australia without telling us, haha jks …”

_____

By Shane Murphy