Network That Employs Alleged War Criminals and Rapists Surprised to Discover It Has a Culture Problem — The Shovel

A television network that once employed an alleged war criminal as its state director and funded the legal costs of an accused rapist, does not have a good workplace culture, an investigation has found.

In a statement today, the Network said it was as surprised as anyone to discover it had a culture of bullying and misogyny.

“Our company is underpinned by our core values: Integrity, Respect and Funding The Legal Costs Of The Absolute Worst People In The Word. So we are deeply shocked to learn that our workplace culture has been found wanting,” a company spokesperson said.

“As an organisation we have always strived to foster a welcoming culture where women feel respected and men can write off a bill from a sex worker as a company expense.

“A culture where people can be themselves, no matter their background, race, gender or how many war crimes they’ve committed”.

The spokesperson said the company would take steps to improve its culture. “We’ve hired consultant Ben Roberts-Smith to find innovative new ways to improve our team moral moving forward”