Anthony ‘Each Way’ Albanese has angrily responded to claims he has been captured by the gambling industry, pointing out that the likelihood of his watered-down gambling reforms working is still paying $4, or an enticing $12 when placed in a multi with Labor winning the next election.

“Sure, we’re going to allow the betting companies to continue to advertise on television, despite the majority of Australians wanting it banned. But, when you consider you can get $8.50 on Labor formulating a policy to fix housing this term, and $28 on me taking a definitive stand on anything at all, the odds of us doing something about gambling are actually looking pretty short by comparison”.

He said the reforms were in the best interests of all Australians. “I totally reject the idea that we’re in bed with big betting companies like Sportsbet, who right now are offering great odds, multi-leg bets, quick payouts and exciting in-app features, visit the website for details,” Albanese said.

The PM said he had considered the issue carefully, before doing nothing to fix the problem of gambling ad saturation in Australia. “I looked at all of the evidence, I took submissions from both community groups and the gaming industry, and in the end I decided to take an each-way bet, which just happens to be my entire political philosophy”