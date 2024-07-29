 Barnaby Joyce Apologises for [Insert Latest Scandal Here] — The Shovel
July 29, 2024

Barnaby Joyce Apologises for [Insert Latest Scandal Here]

Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce says he is sorry for <comparing ballot papers to bullets / passing out drunk on a Canberra Street / having an affair with his staffer after just finishing a national tour promoting the sanctity of marriage / calling for a Hollywood star’s dog to be shot / approving an $80 million water grant to a company co-founded by Angus Taylor / accepting a $40,000 gift from Gina Rinehart / charging taxpayers for a flight back from a wedding in India / other >  CIRCLE AS APPROPRIATE

On a Sunrise interview this morning, Joyce said he had been <misquoted / misunderstood / taking prescription medication / unintelligible / other> and reminded viewers that <the cost of a leg of lamb will soon be $1000, wind turbines cause cancer / dead f*cking c*nt! / unintelligible / other>

Critics say the behaviour was <sexist / racist / homophobic / likely to incite violence / possibly corrupt / definitely corrupt / just incredibly fucking weird / other>.

As a result of the latest scandal <nothing will happen>.

Like this? Support The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook TwitterInstagram

Recent News

Robert Downey Jr Signs Exclusive 8,000-Movie Deal With Marvel

Barnaby Joyce Apologises for [Insert Latest Scandal Here]

Reverse Parallel Parking Confirmed For 2028 Olympics

Questions Over Whether Trump Fit to Hold Office, Given He Has Never Given Birth to Children

Trump Calls Emergency Meeting to Come Up With Sexist Nickname for Kamala Harris