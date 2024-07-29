Barnaby Joyce Apologises for [Insert Latest Scandal Here] — The Shovel

Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce says he is sorry for <comparing ballot papers to bullets / passing out drunk on a Canberra Street / having an affair with his staffer after just finishing a national tour promoting the sanctity of marriage / calling for a Hollywood star’s dog to be shot / approving an $80 million water grant to a company co-founded by Angus Taylor / accepting a $40,000 gift from Gina Rinehart / charging taxpayers for a flight back from a wedding in India / other > CIRCLE AS APPROPRIATE

On a Sunrise interview this morning, Joyce said he had been <misquoted / misunderstood / taking prescription medication / unintelligible / other> and reminded viewers that <the cost of a leg of lamb will soon be $1000, wind turbines cause cancer / dead f*cking c*nt! / unintelligible / other>

Critics say the behaviour was <sexist / racist / homophobic / likely to incite violence / possibly corrupt / definitely corrupt / just incredibly fucking weird / other>.

As a result of the latest scandal <nothing will happen>.