Questions Over Whether Trump Fit to Hold Office, Given He Has Never Given Birth to Children — The Shovel

After questioning Kamala Harris’s fitness for the Presidency due to the fact she has never had children, Republicans have been stunned to discover Donald Trump has never had children either.

Crisis meetings were called at Republican headquarters, with many saying Trump should pull out of the race. “I’m just not sure he has the life experience that’s required to hold office,” one Republican said. “I mean, without having had a child, can we trust him? Can we rely on him to understand the needs of everyday Americans? Does he even know what children are? I’m just not sure anymore”.

On Monday, conservative commentator Will Chamberlain said the fact Harris has never had children should disqualify her from office. Footage also resurfaced of Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance making similar statements in 2021. But those claims have now come back to bite Republicans.

In a further blow, research has since revealed that no US President has ever given birth, either before, during or after being in office, leaving many voters confused.

“I’m just not sure who to vote for anymore,” registered Republican Walt Ryan said. “As I’ve always said, if you’ve never had children, then that makes you a selfish, self-absorbed narcissist. Is that what we’re saying about Donald Trump now?”