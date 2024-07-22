Elderly, Confused Man Still Running for President — The Shovel

A 78-year-old man who believed he beat Barack Obama in a Presidential election and confused Nikki Hayley with Nancy Pelosi is surprisingly still running for office, despite clear signs of cognitive decline.

Experts have expressed concern at the sharp mental deterioration of the septuagenarian, who earlier this year referred to his wife as ‘Mercedes’ rather than Melania, often goes on strange rambling tangents, and fell asleep at his own criminal trial.

He has also confused Jeb Bush with George W Bush, mixed up the President of Hungary with the President of Türkiye, and thanked supporters for coming to a rally in South Dakota (he was in Iowa).

Last month he bragged about passing a cognitive test, then confused the name of his doctor with a member of Congress. In the past he has referred to the country Argentina as a person, said that Mexicans ‘don’t speak languages’ and described his policy for the country’s missile defence system as “Ding, ding, ding, ding, ding, ding … Boom. OK. Missile launch. Woosh! Boom.”

Most concerning, the man still believes he won the 2020 Presidential election.

Medical professionals say it is inhumane to allow a man who is so obviously struggling with cognitive decline to continue running for President.