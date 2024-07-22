Biden Agrees to Step Down After Being Told He Has Now Completed His Second Term — The Shovel

After trying every other tactic imaginable to get the President to stand down, senior Democratics decided to just tell Joe Biden his eight years was up and thank him for his service.

Former President Barak Obama said after weeks of unsuccessful attempts it was time for a different strategy. “I just sat him down and said ‘Joe, it’s 2028 now, it’s time to say goodbye to the White House. And he immediately stoop up from his desk and left,” Obama explained.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he phoned Biden to thank him for the last eight years. “I told him that his second term was terrific, his popularity ratings were sky high, and under the rules of the American constitution, it was time to step down. It was really quite straight forward, I’m not sure why we didn’t think of it earlier,” Schumer explained.