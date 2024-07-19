Supporters Arrive at Republican Convention Wearing Diapers, Out of Respect for Donald Trump — The Shovel

A day after wearing bandages on their right ears, Trump fans have arrived at the Republican National Convention dressed as toddlers, in a touching tribute to their hero.

“The ear thing yesterday was a nice touch, but we wanted to go further, to really embrace the full persona of Donald Trump,” one fan at the Convention said.

“We’ve been standing here in our diapers, shitting our pants, throwing tantrums, whining about petty little gripes that have hurt our feelings. We just want to make Trump feel at home,” he said.

Another supporter said he had already cried twice today because someone had teased him. “Someone said something mean about me and I threw a little tantrum. Being dressed as a baby really gets you in the spirit of Trumpism”

Other supporters showed their solidarity by arriving at the Convention wearing tiny little hands.