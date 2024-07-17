Labor Totally Unaware of Bikie Infiltration at Unions, Says Anthony 'Mad-Dog' Albanese — The Shovel

Suggestions that the Labor Party had any knowledge of bikie gang infiltration at the construction union the CFMEU is ridiculous, according to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who says he wants to be referred to as Tony ‘Mad-Dog’ Albanese from now on.

In a heated media conference, a leather-clad Albanese strongly rejected claims of any knowledge of untoward behaviour, saying he had full confidence in his team, and Victorian Premier Jacinta ‘The Hammer’ Allan.

“I have a long association with the union movement but, as I said to my Chief of Staff Joe Knuckles this morning, we can’t be expected to know what they’re up to at any given moment,” Mad-Dog said.

He said he was confident Labor members would support his version of events, reminding them that a Labor membership was ‘for life’.

Albanese said he was keen to move on from the issue and refocus attention on the Government’s new tax incentives for 1500 cc motorcycles.

_______

Image by Chris Murray, Headline by Chris Auld