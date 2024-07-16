 "Biden Is Senile, Incompetent Geriatric and Also Orchestrated Sophisticated Assassination Attempt", Trump Supporters Say — The Shovel
July 16, 2024

“Biden Is Senile, Incompetent Geriatric and Also Orchestrated Sophisticated Assassination Attempt”, Trump Supporters Say

Shutterstock/Consolidated News Photos

Joe Biden is suffering from late-stage dementia, is unfit for any job of any kind and also devised and implemented a complex assassination attempt involving dozens of compromised Secret Service officers, local police, and a 20 year-old Antifa shooter posing as a Republican, Trump supporters say.

“Biden is so confused and disorientated he can hardly string a sentence together,” said one Trump supporter, who also believes Biden carefully masterminded the assassination attempt to make it look like it was carried out by a twenty-year-old nursing home worker, meticulously covering all traces of his involvement.

Another Trump voter said it was obvious that Biden – who he described as totally incompetent and thoroughly senile – was behind the shooting. “He can hardly walk. I think it’s pretty clear he was the one who climbed on the roof and pulled the trigger himself”.

Like this? Support The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook TwitterInstagram

Recent News

“If Political Violence Can Happen in America, It Can Happen in Any Country Where 400m Firearms Result in 50,000 Deaths Annually”

Labor Totally Unaware of Bikie Infiltration at Unions, Says Anthony ‘Mad-Dog’ Albanese

“Biden Is Senile, Incompetent Geriatric and Also Orchestrated Sophisticated Assassination Attempt”, Trump Supporters Say

CFMEU’s Bikie Gang Strategy Backfires After Bikies Demand 7.6-Hour Work Days With Paid RDOs

NRA Condemns Trump Rooftop Shooting, Calls for Immediate Ban on Rooftops