"Biden Is Senile, Incompetent Geriatric and Also Orchestrated Sophisticated Assassination Attempt", Trump Supporters Say — The Shovel

Joe Biden is suffering from late-stage dementia, is unfit for any job of any kind and also devised and implemented a complex assassination attempt involving dozens of compromised Secret Service officers, local police, and a 20 year-old Antifa shooter posing as a Republican, Trump supporters say.

“Biden is so confused and disorientated he can hardly string a sentence together,” said one Trump supporter, who also believes Biden carefully masterminded the assassination attempt to make it look like it was carried out by a twenty-year-old nursing home worker, meticulously covering all traces of his involvement.

Another Trump voter said it was obvious that Biden – who he described as totally incompetent and thoroughly senile – was behind the shooting. “He can hardly walk. I think it’s pretty clear he was the one who climbed on the roof and pulled the trigger himself”.