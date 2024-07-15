CFMEU’s Bikie Gang Strategy Backfires After Bikies Demand 7.6-Hour Work Days With Paid RDOs — The Shovel

A construction union that uses bikie gangs as hired muscle was shocked when told that work could only be carried out between the hours of 8am and 4pm, with an allowance for a one-hour lunch break, sick leave, RDOs and paid smoko breaks.

“I can certainly break the knees of that gentlemen who hasn’t paid his bills. But given I’m on a paid mental health day today, that will have to wait until Monday,” one bikie told his union contact.

Another bikie reminded the union that threatening a CFMEU client after 9pm would now attract a double-time penalty rate. “Threatening to break someone’s skull in broad daylight isn’t as frightening, but it is more conducive to the workplace agreement we have in place,” he said.

One bikie said he had to leave half-way through a ‘debt collecting’ job when he realised he had worked five hours without a break. “I was just about to snap the guy’s arm, but then it ticked over to five hours, so I had to clock off,” he explained. “I’ll finish it off when I’m back from long-service leave in October”.