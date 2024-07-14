NRA Condemns Trump Rooftop Shooting, Calls for Immediate Ban on Rooftops — The Shovel

America’s peak gun lobby says this weekend’s shooting, which saw a man fire at Donald Trump with an AR-15 from a nearby rooftop, is further evidence of the need for an urgent nation-wide ban on building coverings.

In a press conference following the incident, NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre said the time for complacency was over. “America has more rooftops than any other nation in the developed world. We have an obsession with rooftops and without them, today’s events would never have happened,” he said.

He called on the Government to immediately ban all rooftops, with a grace period for rooftop owners to hand in their rooftops without penalty.

“I want my children to grow up in an America that’s free of roof coverings. Sure, it’d be harder to keep the house dry in winter. But that’s a small price to pay for safety,’ he said.

Not all Republicans agree with the NRA’s plan for an outright ban however, with some calling for a different approach. “I actually think we need more rooftops,” one Republican voter said. “If every member of the crowd at the Trump rally had their own rooftop, we could have avoided this. Because let’s be clear – the only thing stopping a bad rooftop is a good rooftop”.

Headline by Matt Harvey @mattharveystuff