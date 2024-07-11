Calls for Biden to Very, Very Carefully Step Down — The Shovel

Senior figures within the Democratic Party say it is time for Joe Biden to step down, very carefully, wearing high-grip shoes, preferably while holding onto something steady for support.

Senator Peter Welch of Vermont said Biden had served a distinguished career, but now was the time to step down. “One foot in front of the other. That’s it. Hold onto this rail if you need to. No need to rush. Let me know if you need to stop for a rest,” he said, holding out his hand to help.

In an opinion article today, actor George Clooney also praised Biden for his service to his country, but said it was now time to hand over the baton. “And I mean that in a strictly metaphorical sense. For God’s sake Joe don’t go getting involved in relay races at your age, promise me that. What I mean is, now is the time to walk away. Slowly. With the help of a frame if you have one”.

Biden dismissed the calls, saying as the first black President, he was the right man for the job.

_____

Headline by Dan Ilic (@danilic)