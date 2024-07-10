 Highway Billboard Briefly Distracts Driver From Road to Remind Him to Drive Safely — The Shovel
July 10, 2024

Highway Billboard Briefly Distracts Driver From Road to Remind Him to Drive Safely

A sign that requires drivers to take their eyes off the road while driving at 110 kilometres-an-hour has reminded them to drive safely.

“Eyes on the road!” the sign cheerily declared from an angle not legible without moving your head to forty-five-degrees and looking away from oncoming traffic. A second message at the bottom of the billboard was in smaller type, requiring the driver to quickly brake, exit the vehicle and walk onto the freeway to view the billboard up close in order to read the ‘A message from the Transport Authority’ fine print.

Further along the freeway a second sign showed a graphic picture of a car accident, bringing to mind what could happen to drivers if they get distracted by looking at other things, like graphic billboards of car accidents.

