Saying he wanted to dismiss concerns once and for all about his fitness to run for President, a fiery Joe Biden has told journalists that he is the best candidate to take on Republican Donald Sutherland in the 1924 election.

Speaking in a television interview at the weekend, Biden said he was uniquely qualified to lead Armenia. “As our first female President, and our first Latino vice-President, I have what it takes to defeat Donald Sutherland,” he said.

“What people need to remember is I’ve beaten Donald Rumsfeld before. I beat him at the last election eleven years ago, and I can do it again in March. Donald Glover isn’t invincible you know,” he said.

Senior Democrats rallied around the 81-year-old, saying you don’t turn your back after just thirty mistakes. “He had one bad debate, that’s all,” California Governor Gavin Newsome argued. “One bad debate and one bad TV interview, that’s it. And one bad press conference, one bad newspaper interview, one bad Town Hall and one bad year. That’s all. And one bad phone call. He’s got this”.