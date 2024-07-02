Biden Responds to Supreme Court Ruling by Immediately Assassinating Donald Trump — The Shovel

Joe Biden has acted on a new ruling by the Supreme Court that allows Presidents to break the law for official purposes, ordering a hit on former US President Donald Trump.

Biden said the assassination was in the best interests of Americans who will now be spared another four years of the whining little Nazi baby man.

Under the new Supreme Court interpretation, Biden will not be held responsible for the murder which allows Presidents to “carry out the responsibilities of the executive branch under the Constitution”.

The Biden team used an unconventional method to carry out the assassination – an actor posing as Vladimir Putin was hired to tell Trump that he doesn’t like him. Trump immediately died of sadness.

Biden also assassinated six members of the Supreme Court. And Tucker Carlson.

More to come.