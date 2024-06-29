Joe Biden Denies His Debate Performance Was a Um, Was a … Sorry What Was the Question? — The Shovel

US President Joe Biden has hit back at critics who say his performance in the first Presidential debate was a disaster, pointing out that, “uh, that, um, you know, that … look … we finally beat Medicare”.

Biden said people were “focusing too much on, on that thing which, you know, that issue which. But here’s the deal. Excuse me. We need to make sure that every solitary person is eligible. And he went to the funeral”.

He rejected calls to stand aside for another Democratic candidate, saying “The idea that this is. And people are you know. By his. And he was murdered by an immigrant coming in. And they talk about that. The whole idea of computer chips. It’s just ridiculous”.

Republican candidate Donald Trump said Joe Biden’s performance was a disaster, which was the only truthful statement Trump has made this year.