 Joe Biden Denies His Debate Performance Was a Um, Was a … Sorry What Was the Question? — The Shovel
June 29, 2024

Joe Biden Denies His Debate Performance Was a Um, Was a … Sorry What Was the Question?

US President Joe Biden has hit back at critics who say his performance in the first Presidential debate was a disaster, pointing out that, “uh, that, um, you know, that … look … we finally beat Medicare”.

Biden said people were “focusing too much on, on that thing which, you know, that issue which. But here’s the deal. Excuse me. We need to make sure that every solitary person is eligible. And he went to the funeral”.

He rejected calls to stand aside for another Democratic candidate, saying “The idea that this is. And people are you know. By his. And he was murdered by an immigrant coming in. And they talk about that. The whole idea of computer chips. It’s just ridiculous”.

Republican candidate Donald Trump said Joe Biden’s performance was a disaster, which was the only truthful statement Trump has made this year.

Like this? Support The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook TwitterInstagram

Recent News

Joe Biden Denies His Debate Performance Was a Um, Was a … Sorry What Was the Question?

Julian Assange Speaks of ‘Terrible Ordeal’ – “I Had to Spend 36 Hours on a Flight Next to Kevin Rudd”

Frank Duckworth, Creator Of Duckworth-Lewis Scoring System, Dies Aged 84 (Or 29 Under The Duckworth-Lewis Method)

Julian Assange Leaks Full Details of Peter Dutton’s Nuclear Power Plan

Panicked Teens Resort to Experimenting With Actual Fruit Ahead of New Vaping Ban