Former statistician Frank Duckworth, famed for co-creating the Duckworth-Lewis scoring system for rain affected cricket matches, has died. He was 84. Or 29 if you take into account that there were seven months remaining in the year and his run rate was 4.2.

Tributes flowed in around the cricketing world, with many saying 84 was a good innings, especially if you consider rain was forecast for most of next week.

“I think 31 or 32 would have been a fairer representation of his final age, rather than 29, given his over-rate and the movement in the FTSE 500 this week. But then again he did have six tins of tomatoes on hand in his pantry, so you have to take that into account,” one fan said.

Others were stunned by the news. “It’s hard to make sense of,” another cricket fan said. “Not his death, but the scoring system. It literally doesn’t make any sense”.

He has five family members remaining.