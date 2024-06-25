Panicked Teenagers Resort to Experimenting With Actual Fruit Ahead of New Vaping Laws — The Shovel

A new ban on vapes for minors has left teenagers scrambling for alternatives, with some saying they’ve heard you can get your hands on fruit-flavoured devices at local shopping centres.

Fifteen year-old Jackson Taylor said he was going to need something to replace his addiction to banana-flavoured smoke once the ban came in.

“I’m not sure if I believe it, but a guy I know reckons you can get real bananas – like the actually genuine stuff – at a place called Woolworths,” Taylor said.

“You’ve got to ask for the ‘fruit and vegetable section’ and then look for the yellow pile. The bananas come in solid form, with packaging that sort of peels off. So you need to melt it down or something, but apparently it’s even stronger than the Banana & Cream vape juice that I use. Apparently it’s cheaper too, but that sounds like bullshit”.

Others said they had also been hearing about dedicated ‘fruit and vegetable’ shops. “From what I can tell, it’s pretty much like a vape store – they have flavours lined up to choose from,” fourteen year-old Isla Sicily said.

“A friend of mine had a peach the other day and got pretty fucked up. That may have been because she swallowed the pip – pretty strange they keep those things in there”.

____

Headline by Anthony Bell