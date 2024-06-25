Nats Unfazed by Nuclear Safety Concerns: “If We Can Handle a Barnaby Meltdown, We Can Handle a Fukushima” — The Shovel

Nationals leader David Littleproud said he was not worried about the impacts of a potential nuclear meltdown in Australia, saying his party managed to withstand a Barnaby Joyce meltdown once every three to four months without any issues.

“A lot of people are saying, ‘Look at what happened in Chernobyl, look at what happened in Fukushima. What if we have that kind of meltdown here?’ And my response is, we have that sort of meltdown in Australia all the time. Every time Barnaby has a bender. Have you seen the stuff that he spews out? It’s toxic.

“Sure, it’s not ideal for people living in the vicinity, and there’s a two-hundred-kilometre radius that’s put on high alert for a few weeks afterwards. But we get through it”.

A nuclear ‘meltdown’ is described as occurring when the core overheats and it can’t cool down quickly enough before posting a video on social media or shouting obscenities while prone on a footpath.

“It’s really not as big an issue as people think. There’s an initial explosion, there’s a bit of a clean-up job, and then a few months later he’s back up and functioning and vying to be Deputy Prime Minister again,” Littleproud said.

He said people claiming they didn’t want to live near a nuclear power plant were being over the top. “I have to sit five feet away from Barnaby in Parliament every day. You get used to it, trust me”.