Man Watching Live Video of Natural Wonder Yet to Realise He’s Actually There — The Shovel

A man mesmerised by what he described as “one of the most spectacular nature videos I have ever seen” is yet to discover that he is the one filming it.

“Take a look at this!” he shouted to others in the area, urging them to come and look at a seven-centimetre version of the 200-metre waterfall that he was yet to realise was right in front of him. “It’s almost like you’re actually there!”

Confused as he tried, but failed, to rewind the video, he made a mental note to add the destination to his bucket list. “Wow, I’d love to go there one day. Do you know where it is?” he said, careful not to look up in case he accidentally tilted the camera.

Walking back along the rainforest boardwalk to the carpark, the man marvelled at the scenery on the tiny screen. “There’s a rainforest boardwalk there as well! Wow! I can’t wait to get back to my apartment and watch that 2-hour video again”.