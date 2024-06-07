Barnaby Joyce Says Real Reason He Ended Up Lying on Canberra Street Was Because He Crossed Paths With Peter Costello — The Shovel

Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce has finally cleared up the mystery of why he was lying on a Canberra footpath in February, confirming that he had been trying to ask former colleague Peter Costello a question.

“I was just out for a late-night stroll and I saw Peter coming from the other direction. And so I shouted out “Peter! I’ve got a few questions about …” and next thing I know I’m lying with my back on the footpath, holding my phone and with my legs up in the air,” Joyce explained.

“It’s hard to know what happened. I reckon he might’ve shouldered me. Or it could’ve been because I’d drunk 42 beers. It’s impossible to say”.

Costello has denied playing any part in Joyce’s fall, saying the former Nationals leader “fell on an advertising placard”.