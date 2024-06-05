At Least We Don’t Have This Arsehat, Australia Reassures Itself — The Shovel

As bad as things seem sometimes, Australians have reminded themselves that at least they don’t have to put up with this clown popping up once every few years to fuck things up.

“Some days when I’m really down and things don’t seem to be going my way, I think, well I guess it could be worse. I could live in the same country as Nigel Farage,” Australian woman Meagan Perry said.

“I mean, imagine turning on the TV and seeing that pompous grifting little fuckface every day. I need to vomit just thinking about it.

“Here’s a guy that pretends to be be a martyr for the little people, but then set ups offshore trust funds to avoid tax. What an absolute twat.

“And that’s not to say that things here are perfect. We’ve got our own shit to deal with – Pauline Hanson doing Dancing With the Stars was a low point for everyone in this country. And Clive Palmer is, well Clive Palmer. But at least they haven’t “marched through a quiet Sussex village very late at night shouting Hitler Youth songs” (according to a former teacher). Or been photographed with Andrew Tate. Or irreparably broken the nation’s economy for their own amusement. At least not yet.

“Even his bank dropped him because its reputation risk committee said he pandered to racists. I wouldn’t wish this guy on anyone. Not even the English”.