“My $300k Speechwriter Is Lots Good,” Shorten Says in Press Club Address — The Shovel

Labor MP Bill Shorten has used a speech at the Canberra Press Club to defend his new $300,000-a-year speechwriter, pointing out that good speechwriters are as rare as rocket surgery these days.

“It be very hard to find real good ones that can write the good speeches,” Shorten said, reading from his notes.

“Labor is going to need to be gooder than the bad guys like Peter Dutton and his meanie mates and that means having really excellent words to say and not just anyone can write those words you have to know how to do it and I know, sorry, my speechwriter know how to”.

Changing tone, Shorten said, “One of the things about speechwriters is the Australian National Disability Insurance Scheme is a central pillar of our health system pause here for effect”.

“As we come to the next election Australians will have a clear choice need to put in more words here about our policies not sure what they are yet check with Laura this isn’t final draft”.

Shorten finished his speech by thanking journalists for their attendance. “Kids like you are the future – keep reading!”