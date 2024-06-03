 Rupert Murdoch and New Wife Sign Dual Marriage/Divorce Certificate to Save on Paperwork — The Shovel
June 3, 2024

Rupert Murdoch and New Wife Sign Dual Marriage/Divorce Certificate to Save on Paperwork

Always looking for ways to cut costs, Rupert Murdoch and new wife Elena Zhukova said their marriage vows and filed for divorce, in a romantic dual ceremony in California. It was Rupert Murdoch’s first marriage/divorce so far this year.

The couple said they both believed in efficiency and did not want to create unnecessary paperwork when their marriage ends early next year. “We’re both busy. I’ll be planning my next marriage within a few months, so the last thing I’ll want is to be weighed down by admin,” Murdoch, 93, said.

The lovebirds confirmed they had developed their own vows for the special day. “I Rupert, take you, Elena Zhukova, to be my lawful wedded wife, and seek to dissolve this marriage due to irreconcilable differences,” Murdoch said.

“I Elena Zhukova, take you Rupert, to be my lawful wedded husband, to have and to hold, from this day forth, until early January 2025 when you get bored of me,” Zhukova said.

 

