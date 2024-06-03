 Murdoch Names Latest Nuptials “My Favourite Marriage So Far This Year” — The Shovel
June 3, 2024

Murdoch Names Latest Nuptials “My Favourite Marriage So Far This Year”

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch says his marriage to Elena Zhukova is his best marriage of 2024 so far, and predicted it could finish in his top three marriages of the year.

“I know it’s only June, but I’ve just got a feeling about this,” the glowing 93-year-old said at the Californian ceremony.

“I’ve really gotten to know Elena over these past few days, and I see us spending many, many weeks together in the future. It’s exciting”.

The smitten News Corp owner said he thought Zhukova could be the one. “Or if not the one, then certainly in the top two or three of the decade. She’s special,” he said.

Zhukova said she knew straight away she wanted to spend the next few months of her life with Murdoch. “It was definitely a case of love at first sight of his bank account”.

