Extra from Home Alone 2 Found Guilty of Fraud — The Shovel

An un-named extra in the 1992 film Home Alone 2 has been found guilty by a New York jury of falsifying business documents.

The man, believed to now be in his 70s, has just one line in the film – “Down the hall and to the left” – which is coincidentally the same words that officers will use when showing him to his prison cell in the coming weeks.

Since his 1992 role, the actor gained occasional roles play-acting the part of a successful businessman and, more recently, pretending to be the US President.

He is expected to be sentenced in coming days once authorities can find cuffs small enough for his tiny little hands.

MORE TO COME

(First published March 2023)