Ticketmaster Hacker Demands $500K Ransom (Plus $300K Ransom Processing Fee, $220K Ransom Handling Fee) — The Shovel

A dark web group claiming to have hacked the data of hundreds of millions of Ticketmaster customers has demanded the company pay them US$500,000 – or $45 million total when you include the extra processing and handling fees.

In a note posted online (which Ticketmaster was told they could print at home for a small $600,000 fee) the group ShinyHunters said they would release the 1.3 terabytes of customer data as soon as the ransom was paid.

“The cost for the ransom is $500,000. Your total ransom amount will be calculated on the next page. Would you like to upgrade to a special souvenir, limited-edition ransom for an extra $40 million?” the note read.

The group also offered Ticketmaster the opportunity to upgrade their ransom to ‘Refundable’ for just an extra $12 million, which would allow the company to request a refund and then have it later denied.

Headline by Andrew Peters