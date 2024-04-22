US Threatens to Respond to Middle East Crisis With Massive Escalation of Meaningless Statements — The Shovel

Joe Biden has told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to scale back attacks on civilian areas in Gaza, or risk a barrage of empty statements, the likes of which have never been seen before.

“Last month I said we were ‘deeply dismayed’ about the situation in Gaza. Well, if things don’t change soon, I will release a statement saying we are ‘intensely upset’ or even ‘severely displeased’. I don’t have to tell you the effect that could have on the situation,” Biden told journalists today.

Biden ran through a list of statements the US could fire off – including ‘dissatisfied’, ‘disgruntled’, ‘disappointed’ and ‘greatly concerned’ – as a warning for what could follow.

“We have a huge arsenal of hollow phrases. So my warning is, don’t test us. Apart from stopping the funding that is making this war possible, we will do whatever it takes to bring peace”.

Biden said when he last met with Netanyahu he warned his counterpart to think twice about his country’s actions, or risk a very, very stern talking to when they next meet.

“I told Mr Netanyahu that this was his eleventh and final warning. I said, ‘stop killing Palestinian civilians’ otherwise, next time we talk I might say ‘stop killing Palestinian civilians’ but in a louder voice. I might even start counting back from ten.

“And if things get really bad, I will not be afraid to once again say we support Palestinian statehood but then vote against it in the UN. That’s how serious we are”.