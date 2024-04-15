Bruce Lehrmann Says He Cannot Recall if He Won or Lost Defamation Trial — The Shovel

Pointing out that it was a long time ago and that his memory isn’t perfect, former political staffer Bruce Lehrmann says he cannot remember the outcome of today’s defamation verdict, or even launching proceedings in the first place.

“I don’t recall ever initiating defamation action. And if I did, I certainly don’t have any recollection of losing the case,” he told journalists.

He said it was unreasonable for him to be expected to remember in detail something which happened dozens of minutes ago. “The supposed date of the findings – 15th April 2024 – is a very long time ago. I don’t even remember what I was doing yesterday,” he said.

After being shown video footage of the judge handing down the verdict, Lerhmann said he had been mistaken and now remembered launching defamation proceedings. He later denied ever saying he remembered launching defamation proceedings.