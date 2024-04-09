 New Improved Qantas Frequent Flyer Program Lets You Book Any Seat You Want in Row 34 on Flights Leaving Between 11:15pm and 11:30pm on Tuesdays in June 2029 — The Shovel
New Improved Qantas Frequent Flyer Program Lets You Book Any Seat You Want in Row 34 on Flights Leaving Between 11:15pm and 11:30pm on Tuesdays in June 2029

Qantas has announced an exciting new update to its frequent flyer program, saying the new system will make it even easier for passengers to access rewards seats on flights to obscure destinations late at night in five years’ time.

Billed as a major overhaul of the program, the company said passengers could now access any seat they wanted in the row next to the toilets, on selected flights to selected destinations.

“We want to say thank you to the millions of Australians who have spent years saving up their Qantas points by giving them the opportunity to battle it out for one of twelve seats across three flights. That’s three more seats than were available under the previous system – an increase of over 30%” a company statement read.

Under the program customers can use the points they have earned on previous travel or credit card purchases to access flights for free. “For example, Qantas customers can now fly from Melbourne to Singapore for just 110,000 points. Plus just $9,000 in fees. Sorry, correction, those seats have now been taken,” the statement explained.

In addition to regular award seat increases, Qantas said it would release millions of extra seats on flights departing on 29 February each year.

